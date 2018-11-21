Oklahoma City police surprise shoppers by purchasing their Thanksgiving groceries

OKLAHOMA CITY – The OKC Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 123, surprised shoppers on Tuesday by purchasing their Thanksgiving groceries.

The OKC FOP treated eight families at the Walmart Neighborhood Market near 23rd and Penn. with $100 gift cards.

Vice President of OKC FOP Lodge 123 Mark Nelson says they wanted to give back to the community and thanks residents for their support.

“The holidays can be a financially stressful time. We wanted to take this opportunity to give back and say thank you to the citizens of Oklahoma City for their support throughout the year,” said Nelson.

The OKC FOP Lodge 123 Foundation supports projects and activities designed to honor Oklahoma City’s law enforcement officers, fosters community involvement, and aids families of officers who become ill or officers who make the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.