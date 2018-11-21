× Oklahoma Governor-elect adds to transition team, taps leaders

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma’s newly elected governor is adding several more business and political leaders to his transition team and to leadership spots on advisory committees on various policy areas.

Republican Gov.-elect Kevin Stitt named nine additional members to his transition team on Wednesday, along with the chairs of seven policy committees. Those policy areas include health, economic growth, education, infrastructure, public safety, government efficiency and Native American affairs.

Retired Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice Steven Taylor of McAlester will oversee public safety, while longtime transportation secretary and the former head of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, Neal McCaleb, will head the Native American Committee.

Others added to Stitt’s transition team were retired Air Force Gen. Rita Aragon, Oklahoma 4-H Foundation Director Blayne Arthur and Bank of Edmond President and CEO Jill Castilla.