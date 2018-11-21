Oklahoma State, Oregon to play in 2025, 2026

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State and Oregon have agreed to a home-and-home football series with games to be played in 2025 and 2026.

Oklahoma State made the announcement Tuesday in a news release.

Oklahoma State will visit Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, on September 6, 2025. The Ducks will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, on September 12, 2026.

The two schools have squared off only once before, with Oregon winning the 2008 Holiday Bowl 42-31. Eighteen players on the field that day eventually were drafted into the NFL, including Oregon’s T.J. Ward, Jairus Byrd and Max Unger and Oklahoma State’s Russell Okung and Dez Bryant.