× One person taken to hospital after being found with gunshot wound in SE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was taken to the hospital after officers found him in southeast Oklahoma City with a gunshot wound.

Police responded to the area near SE 25th and I-35 around 9 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound in his torso. He was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

According to police, the shooting happened at another location, and they believe the suspect is a male suspect.

The investigation is still ongoing.