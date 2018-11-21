× Person of interest in Seminole burglary ring arrested

SEMINOLE, Okla. – A man who was a person of interest in a burglary ring in Seminole has been arrested, police say.

On November 20, deputies in Pontotoc County were responding to a call of a suspicious person and came in contact with Ted Holt Jr. Holt took off, running into a wooded area, but he was later arrested.

Earlier this month, Seminole police officers served a search warrant at a house in Seminole for stolen property.

Several stolen items were found including TVs, tools, guns and drugs.

Police said the suspects used a U-haul truck to break into storage units grabbing TV’s power tools and even family photos.

Holt was on the run after leading police on a chase through Seminole County on November 13.

Two people have also been taken into custody.