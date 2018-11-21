Police: Armed robbers cash in stolen lottery tickets

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a man who allegedly robbed a convenience store with a gun was able to cash in a series of lottery tickets taken during the heist.

On Nov. 17, Oklahoma City police were called to a robbery at a convenience store in the 900 block of N. Council Rd.

Investigators say the alleged thieves got away with cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets.

About an hour later, the lottery tickets were redeemed at a store in the 7300 block of N.W. 10th St. by two men.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.