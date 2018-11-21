× Police: One in custody following chase in Yukon

YUKON, Okla. – Authorities in Yukon say one person is in custody following a chase involving a stolen vehicle.

It all started on Wednesday afternoon when the victim called the Yukon Police Department to report that their car was stolen out of their driveway.

A Yukon officer then noticed a car fitting the description of the stolen vehicle and began following it.

Officials say the driver attempted to evade the officer, which sparked a chase. Eventually, the driver got out of the car and took off on foot near Morgan Rd. and County Line Rd., just south of I-40.

Law enforcement officers from Oklahoma City and Canadian County searched for the suspect for a short time before taking the driver into custody.