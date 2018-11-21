President Trump grants poultry pardons to turkeys Peas and Carrots

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 20: U.S. President Donald Trump (5th L) participates in a turkey pardoning event as one of the two candidate turkeys Peas stands on a table at the Rose Garden of the White House November 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. The two turkeys, Peas and Carrots, will spend the rest of their lives in a farm after the annual Thanksgiving presidential tradition today. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – In an annual Thanksgiving tradition, President Donald Trump has used the power of his office to keep a pair of turkeys off the holiday table.

Trump’s poultry pardon means the two turkeys, a 39-pound bird named Peas and a 41-pounder named Carrots, will get to live the rest of their lives at a Virginia farm. Both were raised on a farm near Huron, South Dakota. First lady Melania Trump joined her husband for the act of mercy carried out during a light-hearted ceremony in the White House Rose Garden.

President George H.W. Bush established the annual turkey pardon tradition in 1989 by sparing a 50-pound bird.

Trump was traveling to his Florida estate later Tuesday to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with family.