Reward being offered for information leading to arrest, conviction in Oklahoma City bank robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY – A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a bank robbery suspect.

On November 20, officials say a suspect approached the counter at MidFirst Bank near SW 74th and Western in Oklahoma City and demanded money from bank employees via note. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of money and then fled the bank, heading south on foot.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a male in his late 20’s to early 30’s. He was last seen wearing a black beanie and a black puffy jacket with a white sweatshirt underneath.

The robbery is being investigated by the FBI and the Oklahoma City Police Department.

MidFirst Bank is offering a $3,000 reward in the case for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery, you can contact the FBI at 405-290-7770; or, you can remain anonymous by calling OKC CRIMESTOPPERS at 405-235-7300.