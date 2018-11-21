Troopers arrest driver following woman’s death in guardrail crash

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say a man has been taken into custody after he allegedly crashed his truck into a guardrail, killing his passenger.

Just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were called to investigate a single vehicle crash on Hwy 52, just south of Herrick Rd.

Troopers determined that a 2014 Chevy Silverado driven by Matthew Nix was heading northbound on Hwy 52 when he crashed into a guardrail. Authorities say the guardrail penetrated through the front of the truck and into the front and rear passenger side area.

The passenger in the truck, Darla Maxwell, was rushed to a nearby hospital but she later died from her injuries.

Investigators determined that Nix was under the influence of a substance, and he later admitted to using methamphetamine and marijuana before the crash.

Nix was arrested on complaints of failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of intoxicating substances and first-degree manslaughter.