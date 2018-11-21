× Tulsa man pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of a child

TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa man is now behind bars after quick work by several

Zach Newberry of Tulsa pled guilty to sexually exploiting a child and is sentenced to at least 15 years in a Federal Penitentiary.

The Tulsa Police Cyber Crimes Task Force received a computer in the mail from an anonymous sender.

On the device were images of Newberry sexually exploiting a child.

Detectives were able to identify Newberry and the child. Newberry was arrested the day after receiving the package in the mail.

“The saving of the child is an incredible display of cooperation between the Tulsa Police, the Oklahoma Task Force, and Federal Prosecutors,” says a representative with the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation.