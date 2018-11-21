× Two women arrested for murder after allegedly luring victim through dating app

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman has been arrested for her role in the murder of a man earlier this year.

Police tell KJRH that Dustin Barham was murdered in July after being lured to the Sierra Pointe Apartments through the dating app MeetMe.

Investigators say Barham was robbed at the complex and then shot in the leg.

According to FOX 23, Barham tried to drive away from the scene, but crashed his truck into another truck in the complex’s parking lot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Authorities arrested Kelsey Lipp and Aleczandria Reinhardt for the crime. Reinhardt allegedly admitted that she and Lipp conspired to rob Barham, who was ultimately shot during a struggle for the gun.

Lipp and Reinhardt were arrested on complaints of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.