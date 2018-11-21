Wife of former state senator to pay thousands after small claims lawsuit denied

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A legal battle brewing between an Oklahoma woman and an estate sales company owner ends in favor of the owner.

An Oklahoma County judge denied a small claims lawsuit this week filed by Pamela Yen, the wife of now former Sen. Ervin Yen, R-Oklahoma City. Yen was suing Brian Benson, owner of James Bean Estate Sales, after she was arrested at one of their sales in Del City last October.

According to Benson, it was over a painting that had already been sold to another customer.

"She found a picture that in one of ‘sold’ areas that I think she maybe didn’t realize it was even in our sold area but she thought she bought it. It was somebody else’s painting," Benson told News 4. "When she realized she wasn’t going to get her way, her behavior escalated dramatically. She started getting extremely irate."

Benson claims Yen was "ranting and raving" in front of customers for about 30 minutes and escalated to the point where she was asked to leave.

According to the police report from Del City, Yen "attempted to grab items on the way out" before Benson stopped her and later placed her in a "bear hug."

"They (employee) end up in a tug of war over these swim flippers, $12 swim flippers. She ends up shoving them in his chest, assaulting him with the swim flippers and then I pull her off the swim flippers and I tell him to call 911," Benson said. "At that point, she ends up pulling her arms up which since I have my hand right here. She pulls her arms up and actually bites me twice on my hand. Both times, I had to pull her hair to get her off my hand and then she starts reverse head butting me. She actually slammed her head back into my upper jaw which caused me to lose this tooth which fell out later."

The police report goes on to say Yen was arrested and booked for assault and battery before later being released. According to Benson, the charge was eventually dismissed.

Nearly a year after the initial incident, Yen filed a lawsuit against Benson on claims of false imprisonment and assault and battery which was denied this week in court. Benson filed his own counter lawsuit, which the judge ruled in favor of awarding him $7,177.

"Part of her other testimony in the video totally conflicted what the video showed so when she looked at it, she realized half of what she was saying either didn’t apply to me at all wasn’t even reflective in the videos," Benson said. "Even if I never collect a dollar, it was worth every penny just to see that look on her face."

We reached out to Pamela Yen multiple times Wednesday for a comment. Late Wednesday afternoon, we heard back from Sen. Yen who stated his wife was not interested in an interview at this time.