× Woman allegedly drunk, threatening passengers on plane causes Southwest flight diversion to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Southwest flight bound for Phoenix, Arizona, had to land in Oklahoma City after a woman, who was allegedly drunk, starting threatening passengers and the crew members.

On November 17, at approximately 7 p.m., police working at the Will Rogers World Airport say they were advised of a Southwest commercial airliner being diverted to Oklahoma City due to a drunk and disorderly passenger on board.

According to a report, the flight departed from Nashville, Tennessee, and was bound for Phoenix.

The report states the woman was “being disorderly” and had been “bothering passengers seated around her.” The woman, later identified as Caleena Johnson, 36, allegedly threatened passengers and became “belligerent” with crew members.

The pilot of the plane made the decision to immediately divert the flight pattern after Johnson continued to be verbally abusive, and landed the plane in Oklahoma City to have Johnson removed “since she posed a threat to everyone on board.”

After speaking with flight attendants, Johnson removed herself from the plane. The report states she was very “unsteady on her feet and had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage from her breath.”

An officer advised Johnson she was under arrest for public drunkenness, in which Johnson said she did nothing wrong and did not understand why she was being treated “that way.”

Johnson was transported to the Oklahoma County jail. On the way, she was reportedly “very belligerent” and yelled at the officers, saying “I hope you die a slow and painful death.”

Just before arriving at the jail, the report states Johnson “laid backwards and kicked out the rear passenger window” of the patrol car. Officers had to pull over and tie Johnson’s legs together.

She was eventually booked into jail on disorderly conduct, public drunk and destruction of city property.