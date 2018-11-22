× Authorities responding to a reported mall shooting in Alabama

HOOVER, Al. – Authorities are on the scene of a reported mall shooting in Alabama around 10 p.m. Thanksgiving night.

Witnesses outside the mall tell WVTM 13 they heard gunshots and saw people running for safety. One shopper said police informed them one person was shot.

This is at the Riverchase Galleria mall in Hoover, Alabama, just south of Birmingham.

A large police presence has gathered outside the Belk and JC Penny area of the mall.

There is no other information at this time.