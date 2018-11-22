× Fire crews working grass fire in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – OKCFD is working on a grass fire near Memorial and MacArthur on Thursday.

Firefighters say the fire is about 3-4 acres.

Crews are working to stop the fire from spreading to apartments and businesses close by.

Fire officials say they have responded to more than 80 such fires already in the month of November.

The vegetation has now become dormant, and we would like to prevent these fires from occurring if possible.

Be extremely careful doing anything outdoors that could cause a spark:

Outdoor cooking Outdoor working (such as welding) Chains or mufflers hanging from vehicles and trailers that would contact the road Carelessly discarded cigarettes

Officials would like to stress that burn piles can be very problematic. OKC residents wishing to burn vegetation should acquire a burn permit through the Fire Marshal’s Office of the Oklahoma City Fire Department. To obtain a burn permit, call this number: 405-297-3584.

https://www.okc.gov/home/showdocument?id=10652

Even if one has a valid burn permit, it is imperative to never leave burn piles unattended.