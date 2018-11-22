× Made in Oklahoma: Turkey Pot Pie

OKLAHOMA CITY – Trying to come up with something new to do with Thanksgiving leftovers? Try a turkey pot pie this year!

Turkey Pot Pie

Serves: 8

Description: Smoked turkey legs and vegetables make a hearty filling for this classic pot pie.

Ingredients:

Pastry for a double-crust (9-inch) pie

4 cups chopped, cooked turkey from Schwab’s Smoked Turkey Legs

1 stick Braum’s butter

1 leek, sliced

1 onion, chopped

2 potatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 carrots, sliced

1 (8-ounce) package J-M Mushrooms

1/2 cup Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour

2 cups chicken broth

1/3 cup chopped Scissortail Farms flat-leaf parsley

1 teaspoon Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning

1 teaspoon Scissortail Farms fresh thyme leaves

1/2 cup Braum’s heavy whipping cream

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 egg

Directions:

1. Place pie dough into 2 (9-inch) pie pans or 1 (9-by-13-inch) baking dish. Set aside.

2. Remove turkey from turkey legs, and set aside.

3. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Melt butter in heavy dutch oven. Sautee leek, onion, potatoes and carrots until tender. Add mushrooms, and cook about 2 minutes. Sprinkle flour over vegetables. Slowly add chicken broth, and cook a few minutes or until thickened. Stir turkey, parsley, Daddy Hinkle’s and thyme. Remove from heat, and slowly add heavy cream, stirring to combine. Add salt and pepper, to taste.

4. Pour filling into baking dish or pie pans. Roll out pastry to fit top of each pie, then place over filling. Trim, seal and flute edges. Cut out a decorative center or cut slits in pastry.

5. Whisk together egg and 1 tablespoon water, then brush over top of piecrust. Bake at 375 degrees 45 to 50 minutes or until golden brown. Let stand 15 minutes before slicing.

Option to freeze: Cover and freeze unbaked potpies up to three months. To use, remove from freezer 30 minutes before baking (do not thaw). Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place pie on a baking sheet, cover edge loosely with foil. Bake 30 minutes. Reduce oven setting to 350 degrees, remove foil, then bake 55 to 60 minutes longer or until golden brown and a thermometer inserted in center reads 165 degrees.