Oklahoma City family reeling from early morning house and truck fire

OKLAHOMA CITY — A homeowner lost everything in a house fire early Thanksgiving morning and then almost lost his life when he fell asleep in his truck and it caught fire.

It happened early Thursday morning at a home near SW 62nd and Western.

According to fire officials, a space heater tipped over a caused the home to burst into flames.

The fire was contained to one room.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Then several hours later while our morning news crew was back on scene, the homeowner fell asleep in his truck in the driveway and hit the gas for about a minute before KFOR photojournalist Kevin Josefy ran over and woke him up.

A few minutes later, the truck caught fire and burst into flames.

Our news crew called the fire department and they came back out. Officials on scene said the truck fire is due to faulty wiring.

The homeowner tells us he lost everything this Thanksgiving, but feels blessed that he and his family are okay.