× One person taken to hospital after house fire in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – One woman has been transported to a local hospital after being rescued from a house fire in NW OKC Thursday evening.

OKCFD was called to the 11000 block of Benttree Circle around 5:30 p.m. to rescue a woman from a burning home.

She managed to get out herself right as fire crews arrived, but was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

Officials say the fire started in the living room and made extension into the second floor. Fire damage contained to that one condo unit.

Fire crews are still looking for possible cause of fire.