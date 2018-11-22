This Oklahoma school works hard to get kids excited to read

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Inside Britton Elementary School, dedicated volunteer and mentor Larry Long is getting students excited about reading.

In a world full of electronics,there is something fun and fundamental about good old fashioned books.

Story time is prime time for this group of youngsters. They love it.

Britton Elementary has a dynamic community reading program that brings in members from the community to read stories to students.

Sometimes the guest readers come dressed up in costumes which adds to the excitement of story-time, as you can imagine.

Long says reading is a skill you can't live without.

“Us in the community we want the kids to keep in mind to remember how important reading is. Without reading, you can’t do anything," Long told News 4.

Outside every grade level, there are red bookshelves or "read" boxes where the kids can grab any book they want, then they return it when finished.

Principal Ronda Hamilton says good things happen when you learn to love reading.

Hamilton says, “We just push reading because we want to feed the mind and reading can take you places.”

Britton Elementary even holds weekly pep rallies to recognize student reading achievements!

The community reading program at Britton Elementary School- another great example of what's right with our schools.

