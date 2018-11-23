$150,000 reward offered for information in Oklahoma mother’s disappearance

EUFAULA, Okla. – It has been over three years since anyone has seen or heard from Peggy McGuire.

The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Department says McGuire was last seen taking her child to school on Nov. 16, 2015.

Betty Davis, McGuire’s mother, says she has tried to contact her daughter numerous times but has received no response.

McGuire’s truck was found at an ice house about 10 miles away from her home shortly after she disappeared.

Surveillance cameras captured McGuire’s truck driving into the parking lot. A few seconds later, a figure can be seen getting out and walking away.

Friends and family members say McGuire doesn’t drink, so there’s no reason why she would drive herself to the ice house.

Following her disappearance, investigators combed through McGuire’s home, taking swabs of blood-like stains on the couch and back porch.

Since then, the investigation has gone cold, and friends are still searching for answers.

In the years since her disappearance, her family has raised $150,000 for a reward for information that leads to McGuire.

If you have any information, call the OSBI at 1-800-522-8017 or the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 689-2526.