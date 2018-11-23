× 3-year-old boy killed in car accident on Thanksgiving

MARLAND, Okla. – Authorities are still investigating a crash on Thanksgiving that claimed the life of a 3-year-old child.

Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to a crash near U.S. 177 and Badlands Rd, about 3.5 miles east of Marland.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they realized a woman and a child needed immediate medical attention.

Investigators say a 20-year-old Ponca City woman was flown to OU Medical Center with head, trunk and leg injuries. Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say she was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

A 3-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the woman’s vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passengers in the other vehicle were treated for minor injuries and released.

So far, officials have not released many details about the accident.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.