× 4 the Weekend: Discover Lake Hugo

SAWYER, Okla. – Taking a relaxing, getaway trip is one way to help prepare you for that hectic holiday schedule coming up.

This weekend on Discover Oklahoma, you will find out about one destination in Southeastern Oklahoma that just may be the perfect place to unwind.

Like so many of the state parks in Oklahoma, Hugo Lake State Park is a local gem. It’s here where you can find tranquility.

As you look around, it’s almost as if this is a sanctuary for outdoor beauty; a place to get away from it all and just be lazy, much like these leaves on the picnic table. Just takin it easy.

There is something about having respect for the environment and just the peace and quiet of being out with the trees and the leaves, the sun and fresh air.

But Hugo Lake State Park does offer a variety of accommodations.