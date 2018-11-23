‘A Dog Day in December’ getting pets involved in the holiday spirit

OKLAHOMA CITY – Christmas is right around the corner, and a local event hopes to get your pets involved in the holiday spirit.

The fourth annual ‘A Dog Day in December’ holiday party and fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Midtown Mutts Dog Park, located at 507 W. Park Place.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their dogs so they can take photos with Santa and enjoy free ‘puppuccinos.’ Photos will be printed on-site for a $10 donation.

Guests can also check out a silent auction with baskets and items from local Midtown businesses. Goodie bags stuffed with dog treats, toys and Midtown swag will be sold for $20 each. Each goodie bag will also include a ticket to the ‘After Party at the Holiday Pop-Up Shops’ where guests will receive a beer ticket to ‘The Big Friendly Beer Bus.’

The event is free and open to all ages.

Proceeds from the event will contribute to public art, landscaping, lighting and other amenities in the Midtown district.