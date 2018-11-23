Alleged thieves caught boosting wallets from metro boutique on Black Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Employees at a small boutique say a couple boosted their wallets during busy Black Friday shopping.

It happened Friday morning just before noon at Five and Company on Mustang Road. Employees were busy with shoppers and didn't find a couple lingering near the back of the store suspicious.

But when employees discovered their wallets stolen, they immediately checked surveillance cameras.

That's when they watched as the woman in the pair walk back to the bathroom, before checking other closed doors in the back area. Then she found the office.

"Went in, stole the wallets, and was out of the store," said store co-owner Elise Couch. "She was here from 11:57 to 12:05."

The employees checked their bank statements and saw thousands of dollars were immediately spent at a nearby outlet.

"Fossil, Guess, and Wilson`s Leather," said Erin Brown, a college sophomore whose wallet was taken. She said that money is what she survives on in college. "Every dollar I make is really important to me."

The man was wearing as striped shirt and sweater. They described the woman as having curly reddish brown hair, and tattoos down her left arm. Reports have been made to the Oklahoma City Police.

"Very unfortunate that somebody feels they have to steal from someone else to better their lives," Couch said. "It`s really sickening that somebody would go to that level."