Best of Great State: November 1993 at the Edmond Cotillion

EDMOND, OKLAHOMA -- They try not to let on.

But for Tina Fox and Court Reouche, this Saturday night is much more important than most.

While getting ready Tina told us, "Some people are like 'Unnhhh'."

Court told us, I just make sure my breath tastes good and everything."

He added, "It's big time different."

Tina added, "If we didn't learn how to do this now it would be harder to learn later on."

Tonight they dance at the Edmond Cotillion.

It is the great paradox of adolescence, this discovery of the opposite gender.

Never have two groups of people who wanted to be together been so frightened at the prospect of actually being together.

So to help them along, two Edmond middle schools and a group of parents formed the Edmond Junior Cotillion a few years ago.

During the school year 7th and 8th grade students hold dances and socials to break the ice.

Accomplished ballroom dancers like Jimmy and Carol Crowell attempt to teach a few basic steps.

"What's hard," they asked themselves. "Leading and following. Showing them that the boy is boss and the girl is supposed to do what he tells her to do. They're not ready for that, I don't believe."

"It's cool," said a group of girls. "But we don't think the guys like it."

"It's all right," admitted another group of boys. "But we should stick to the 90's dances."

These kids might not dance to the Fox Trot very often but they and their partners will be seeing a lot more of each other in coming years.

For kids like Court and Tina, it's a long, complicated dance they've started.

For them, it's a good start.