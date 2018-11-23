× Cushing Police seek public’s help finding shooting suspect

CUSHING, Okla. – Cushing Police are asking for your help locating a suspect involved in a shooting that left one injured Friday afternoon.

Cushing Police Officers responded to a shot fired report in the 800 block of east Cherry Street, which left one male injured around 2 p.m. Friday.

During the investigation, investigators determined the suspect, Matthew Tarbox, and the victim were attempting a drug deal.

The victim says there was an altercation and Tarbox produced a pistol and fired one round, which struck him in the leg. Tarbox then fled the scene.

The injured male was later treated for his injury at the Hillcrest Hospital, while officers canvassed several locations in attempt to locate Tarbox.

As of this evening, he has not been located.

Cushing Police are seeking citizens help in locating Trabox.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts are urged to contact the Cushing Police Department at 918-225-1212 and speak to Ofc. McKean or they may make an anonymous tip by visiting our website at CushingPD.com