Families supporting Warmth 4 Winter during HoliDazzle event

OKLAHOMA CITY – Black Friday was a blast at Science Museum Oklahoma where Paycom was proud to present HoliDazzle 2018, benefiting The Salvation Army and Brad Edward’s Warmth 4 Winter.

Visitors who donated a new or gently used coat got $5 off admission to Science Museum Oklahoma.

Families streamed inside on this beautiful day to check out all of the fascinating exhibits, and some folks made sure to get their pictures taken with Santa Claus.

Scott Hines from News 4 was also on hand thanking visitors for their coat donations and meeting and greeting everyone who stopped by today.