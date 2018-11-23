× Firefighters warn about increasing risk for grass, trash fires

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department are warning residents about the increasing risk for grass and trash fires.

So far, there have been 80 fires in the month of November.

As the vegetation goes dormant, it can quickly dry and fuel fires when sparked.

Officials suggest limiting outdoor cooking, limiting outdoor welding and other chores that could spark a fire. Also, don’t allow mufflers to drag or bounce on your vehicles.

If you need to burn materials, you have to get a permit through the fire marshal’s office.