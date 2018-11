BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Investigators say five people are in custody following a reported home invasion and shooting in Broken Arrow.

Around 4:45 a.m. on Thursday, Broken Arrow police were called to a reported home invasion and shooting.

Detectives told FOX 23 that they believe five people were involved in a home invasion when the homeowner shot one of the alleged suspects multiple times.

That suspect was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.