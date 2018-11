× Four players may be out for Thunder’s game against Charlotte

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder will face off against Charlotte on Friday night, but will be missing at least four players.

As of Friday morning, the injury report listed Terrance Ferguson, Alex Abrines, Andre Roberson and Hamidou Diallo as ‘out’ for Friday’s game.

Diallo will miss a week to 10 days after suffering an ankle sprain during the Thunder’s match with the Warriors.