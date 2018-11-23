Friday Night Heroes – Week 3 of the Playoffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No gold footballs handed out on Friday, but state title games across the state were set.

Carl Albert traveled up the Turner Turnpike to take on Collinsville for a date in the 5A state championship game. Winner of that would face off with Ardmore.

In 4A Bethany squared off with Clinton. The Red Tornadoes have spent the 2018 season as a year of redemption after going through four head coaches in four seasons. Winner of that showdown would square off with Tuttle for a shot at glory.

Class 3A had fun showdowns between Kingfisher and Sulphur. Heritage Hall would have to travel to Green Country to take on Lincoln Christian. With the winner of each advancing to the state championship game.

Brian Brinkley and Dylan Buckingham have all action from across the state in the video above.