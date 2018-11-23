× Holly Jolly Shops connects shoppers with local vendors; fun Christmas surprises in store

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many shoppers are trying to tackle some of those Christmas wish lists this Black Friday, a fun event next month aims to connect shoppers with local vendors.

Holly Jolly Shops brings together 40 local vendors with a wide array of products to help you get everything on your wish list.

“There will be everything from local t-shirt companies and boutiques to handmade goods. This is a real fun event where you can get some holiday shopping done for unique gifts!” Tobi Coleman, of Revolve Productions. said.

In addition to shopping, guests can also enjoy caramel corn, hot chocolate, specialty adult drinks and see two live reindeer at the event.

Holly Jolly Shops will be located in the Bricktown Ballpark on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9.

If you want to see the two reindeer, Donner and Blitzen, they will be at the ballpark on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.