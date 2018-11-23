“It’s hard, but we manage it,” Single mother struggling to make ends meet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Sherry Hill worries about where her family's next meal is going to come from.

“If you've never walked in my shoes, I wouldn't want you to walk in my shoes because it's hard, really hard,” she said.

Her oldest daughter was nearly killed in a drive-by-shooting last year and she's raising seven more kids and two grandchildren on her own, on next to nothing.

“Not having enough for everything,” she said. “It's hard, but we manage it.”

She and 10 year-old son, Elmo, are here to shop at the Salvation Army's food pantry.

Elmo grew out of his old winter coat, so we surprised him with a brand new one.

His new one fits just right and there's even extra room for Elmo to grow into it.

“I like it and it's a blessing too,” he said.

No one ever plans to fall on hard times, and many think it could never happen to them, until it does.

“This is a woman who is raising her family with a son who needed a coat, and it's just real and it could be any one us and it is all of us because it happened to her," Dee Watts, of The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma Area Command, said.

Like Elmo, Sherry's other kids do not have a coats right now, but we plan to get them fitted with new ones soon.