Local organization hoping to raise $87,000 this holiday season

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local organization is working to raise thousands of dollars for children, families and senior citizens in need this Christmas.

Sunbeam Family Services is asking for help raising $87,000 for the organization’s Early Childhood, Foster Care, Counseling and Senior Services.

“Our goal this holiday seasons is to raise $87,000 to help our neighbors,” said Jim Priest, chief executive officer of Sunbeam. “With help from the community, each year Sunbeam serves 10,000 Oklahomans.”

Officials say Oklahoma ranks as one of the top states in the nation for grandparents raising grandchildren, which can be especially hard during the holidays. In addition to presents, increasing utilities can make it difficult for families.

“The community plays a vital role in helping our neighbors like Norma, who participated in Sunbeam’s Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Program,” said Priest. “Every December, this program provides holiday help and gifts to more than 400 children.”