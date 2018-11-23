× Man in critical condition after being hit by bus in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. – A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a bus in Norman.

The crash was reported around 7 p.m. on Wednesday near Dewey Ave. and Chesapeake St. Police said, when they got there, the man was found unconscious after being hit by a CART bus.

The man, identified as 37-year-old Anthony Littlebear, was treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital in critical condition – where he remains at this time.

According to police, an initial investigation into the crash indicates the man was walking from an open field into the path of the bus – when he was hit. The driver of the bus tried avoiding the crash but was unable to do so.

The bus driver as well as two passengers aboard were not injured in the crash.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.