ODOT announces free app to help drivers see real-time traffic conditions

OKLAHOMA CITY – While traveling this holiday season, a state agency hopes a couple of new tools get you to your destination a little easier.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced that two new tools will soon help drivers make travel decisions.

“The department is debuting the ability to find all of ODOT’s online travel tools within one app now available in the Apple App Store. Additionally, the department is adding snow plow camera images during inclement weather to its online road conditions map. Making these tools available to the public is part of the department’s ongoing efforts to modernize its communication with motorists,” said Terri Angier, ODOT spokeswoman. “These tools will enable motorists to make better decisions about their routes ahead of time, thus hopefully saving them some time during the busy travel season.”

Now, motorists will be able to find real-time traffic conditions, camera views of metro interstates, traffic advisories and inclement weather road conditions through the new ODOT app.

Officials say you simply search ODOT in the Apple App Store, download the free app and click the public button for access to all four online tools.

“We want to partner with drivers to help them make safe driving decisions before they get behind the wheel,” Angier said. “These new interactive tools are another step toward providing motorists with real-time information but they do not take the place of good judgment by drivers.”