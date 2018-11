× Officers on scene of shooting in Shawnee Walmart parking lot

SHAWNEE, Okla. – Shawnee Police is on the scene of a shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart.

The shooting occured around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

A man was walking to his car when someone yelled out his name. When he turned around, he was shot in the foot.

Police are working with him to get more information.

There is no information on the suspect or vehicle.

We will keep you updated.