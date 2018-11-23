× OU and West Virginia Tied After One Quarter

Oklahoma’s football team is tied with West Virginia 14-14 after one quarter at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia, on Friday night.

The two teams have scored on every possession so far.

West Virginia got the ball first and marched 75 yards in nine plays, with Will Grier passing deep to David Sills for a 41-yard touchdown to give the Mountaineers a 7-0 lead with 10:09 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma responded with an 81-yard drive in seven plays with another big play to score as Kyler Murray ran for a 55-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 with 7:19 to play in the first quarter.

West Virginia regained the lead with a 7-yard touchdown run by Martell Pettaway to cap a 10-play, 75-yard drive, and it was 14-7 Mountaineers with 3:51 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma’s ensuing possession resulted in another score, with Murray finding Marquise Brown over the middle for a 25-yard touchdown to cap a 7-play, 72-yard drive to tie the game at 14 with 1:31 to play in the first quarter.

The winner of the game will advance to the Big 12 Championship Game to play Texas.

OU has never lost to West Virginia since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12, going 6-0.