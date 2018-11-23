Police assisting in Midwest City skate park fire investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - A fire investigation now involves police after a portion of a local skate park was found engulfed in flames.

On Wednesday evening, Midwest City firefighters responded to the Kiwanis Park on S. Midwest Boulevard to find one of the skate ramps on fire.

Major David Richardson told News 4 that they called 911 after their own initial investigation.

"Being a concrete structure here with a steel and plastic ramp, fire crews must have had enough reason to believe to ask for assistance from the police department in this case," Richardson said.

According to Richardson, police assistance in a fire investigation is 'fairly normal' if there is any sort of suspected foul play or malicious intent. However, Richardson said it's too soon to tell exactly what the origin of the fire was.

Fire investigation at a MWC park handed off to police after fire officials say a skate ramp was found engulfed in flames this week. I’m told they are looking into whether malicious intent played a role, though it’s too soon to formally suspect arson @kfor pic.twitter.com/WO7Gstsz3Y — Lili Zheng (@lilizhengTV) November 23, 2018

"Sometimes, they’re accidents that get out of control, but spontaneously catching on fire probably wasn’t what the fire crew thought was normal so they called the police for help," he said. "It helps us to figure out if there are any trends. Maybe this is a one time deal. If it was kids or someone that came over did it, maybe they get bold and want to do it again so at least, if we have the police involved, then we could do the necessary actions and have them in place to prosecute someone should they catch someone."

When our news crew stopped by the park Friday, the skate ramp was still marked off with caution tape.

The fire remains under investigation.