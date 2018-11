× Police: One person injured in northwest Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for the suspect behind an early morning shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City police and emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near N.W. 18th and Kentucky.

Investigators say one person was injured during the reported shooting.

However, police say they are still searching for the alleged gunman.