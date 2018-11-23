× Sooners Strong Early and Late in Win Over Dayton

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team had a strong start and finish and it was enough to overcome a poor stretch in the middle of the game to beat Dayton 65-54 in the third place game of the Battle 4 Atlantis in Nassau, Bahamas, on Friday.

Oklahoma jumped to a 13-point lead in the first half, before Dayton went on a 29-10 spanning the two halves and took a seven point lead at 41-34.

The Sooners responded by controlling the game the rest of the way and win going away.

Christian James led OU with 21 points and made four 3-pointers.

Miles Reynolds added 17 points off the bench, most of it at the free throw line, where he was 13-for-14.

Jamuni McNeace had 16 points and 8 rebounds.

The Sooners held Dayton to just 32 percent field goal shooting.

Oklahoma improves to 5-1 on the season.

The Sooners host North Texas at 7:00 pm Tuesday at the Lloyd Noble Center.