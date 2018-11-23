× Suspected drunk driver facing charges after leading police on chase

MOORE, Okla. – Officers in Moore say a suspected drunk driver is facing several charges after leading police on a chase.

Authorities say it all started when they learned of a drunk driver passed out in the middle lane of I-35 near Moore. When officers went to check on him, the man took off and led them on a chase.

At one point during the chase, the engine of his vehicle gave out and led to a crash near S.W. 15th and I-35. The impact of the crash sparked a car fire.

Investigators say crews were able to put out the fire quickly, and the driver wasn’t seriously injured.

However, he is now facing several charges related to the incident.