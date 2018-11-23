× Thunder Start Homestand With Win Over Charlotte

The Oklahoma City Thunder had six players in double figures, led by 30 points from Russell Westbrook and opened a four-game homestand with a 109-104 win over the Charlotte Hornets at Chesapeake Arena on Friday night.

Westbrook was playing in his first home game in almost three weeks, and finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists, including a late basket and foul to hold off the Hornets.

Kemba Walker missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds that could have tied the game, Westbrook got the rebound and was fouled and made two free throws to clinch the win.

OKC led by nine going into the third quarter before the Hornets made it interesting late.

Dennis Schroder had 23 points and hit four 3-pointers, while Paul George had 19 points and had three 3-pointers.

Steven Adams added 13 points while Jerami Grant and Deonte Burton both had 11 points.

Charlotte outshot OKC 46 percent to 44 percent, but the Hornets were just 6-for-31 from three-point range.

The Thunder improve to 12-6 and continue their homestand Saturday night at 7:00 pm against Denver.