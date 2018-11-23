× Troopers looking for driver behind deadly hit-and-run crash

MCALESTER, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

Investigators say 34-year-old Curtis Johnson was walking along the edge of the pavement along the US 69 service road on Tuesday evening near McAlester when he was hit by a car.

Sadly, he died from his injuries at the scene.

Officials say a white, delivery-style van did not stop after hitting Johnson, but continued along the service road.

The driver of the van pulled behind a motel momentarily before getting onto the highway.

Johnson was discovered by an off-duty trooper.

OHP is asking anyone who was in the area on Nov. 20 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and saw something to come forward with that information.