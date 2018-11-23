UCO hosting annual WinterGlow Celebration to kick off holiday season

EDMOND, Okla. – A local university is inviting the community to kick off the holiday season with its annual WinterGlow Celebration.

Guests are invited to head to the University of Central Oklahoma for its 21st annual WinterGlow Celebration on Friday, Nov. 30.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., visitors can enjoy fun and free activities for the entire family. The festivities will begin with the Old North Lighting Ceremony, located in front of the iconic Old North building.

Following the ceremony, guests can head to a winter carnival in the Nigh University Center. In exchange for the donation of a new, unwrapped toy, visitors can have their photo taken with Santa.