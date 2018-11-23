× Villanova’s Hot Shooting Too Much for Cowboys

Villanova got hot from three-point range, hitting 16 from beyond the arc, and beat Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team 77-58 in the semifinals of the AdvoCare Invitational in Orlando, Florida, on Friday.

The Wildcats heated up early, building a 16-point halftime lead and extending the lead to 21 early in the second half before OSU cut into the lead.

The Cowboys could get no closer than 13 in the second half and lost by 19.

Villanova hit 16 of 40 from three point range, led by six three-pointers and 22 points from Eric Paschall, and Phil Booth, who had 20 points and made five three-pointers.

OSU was led by Mike Cunningham, who had 15 points off the bench, all on five three-pointers.

Cameron McGriff was the only other Cowboy in double figure scoring with 11 points.

Thomas Dziagwa had nine points and made 3 three-pointers.

Lindy Waters was 0-for-4 from three point range and had just four points.

Oklahoma State dropped to 3-2 on the season.

The Cowboys will play the loser of the LSU-Florida State game in the third place game on Sunday at 3:00 pm.