‘Warmth 4 Winter’ helping out Oklahomans of all ages

OKLAHOMA CITY - Sherry Hill worries about where her family's next meal is going to come from.

“If you've never walked in my shoes I wouldn't want you to walk in my shoes because it's hard, really hard,” she said.

Her oldest daughter was nearly killed in a drive-by-shooting last year and she's raising 7 more kids and 2 grandchildren on her own, on next to nothing.

“Not having enough for everything,” she said. “It's hard, but we manage it.”

She and 10 year-old son Elmo are here to shop at the Salvation Army's food pantry.

Elmo outgrew his old winter coat, so we're surprising him with a brand new one.

His new one fits just right and there's even extra room for Elmo to grow into.

“I like it and it's a blessing too,” he said.

No one ever plans to fall on hard times. Many think it could never happen to them, until it does.

Dee Watts of The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma Area Command said, “This is a woman who is raising her family with a son who needed a coat and it's just real and it could be anyone us and it is all of us because it happened to her.”

Like Elmo, Sherry's other kids do not have a coats right now, but we plan to get them fitted with new ones real soon.

Elmo is feeling pretty proud and knowing somebody cares.