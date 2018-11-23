Well-known Santa’s helper to miss Christmas events after suffering stroke

TULSA, Okla. – When families headed to the Woodland Hills Mall in the past to meet Santa Claus, they were often greeted by Geoff Pocock.

Pocock has been one of Santa’s most loyal helpers for the past 15 years, driving all the way from his home in New Orleans to Tulsa each Christmas season.

This year, guests won’t be greeted by Pocock’s smiling face. In fact, this will be the first Christmas in over a decade that he won’t be taking Christmas lists for Santa Claus.

FOX 23 reports that Pocock suffered a stroke earlier this year and is working to regain the use of his right arm, right leg and voice.

Family and friends say that he is working to make sure this is the only Christmas he will miss.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to Santa Geoff and his family. We wish him a speedy recovery and all the best this holiday season,” a statement from Woodland Hills read.

A local family has set up a GoFundMe account to help Pocock make it back home from the rehabilitation center.