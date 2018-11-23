× Woman taken to the hospital after being shot by man in Yukon

YUKON, Okla. – A woman was rushed to a hospital late Thursday night following a shooting in Yukon.

Around 11 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near Route 66 and Garth Brooks Blvd. in Yukon.

Investigators learned that a woman had been shot in the upper torso by a man, but was alert and talking with officers.

Police say they aren’t sure what led to the shooting, but say it was a domestic incident.

The man involved was taken to the Yukon Police Department for questioning, but it is unclear if he will face any charges.